South Carolina city names Chris Cowan as new police chief

A South Carolina city has named a 29-year law enforcement veteran as its new police chief.

Chris Cowan, who is a deputy chief for the Richland County Sheriff's Department, has been hired to lead the Cayce Department of Public Safety, WIS-TV reported.

“Cowan’s impeccable professional standards and qualifications made him stand out among the many that applied for the Chief of Police position,” said Cayce City Manager Tracy Hegler. “We are thrilled to announce the hiring of a decorated leader from what was recently named the nation’s top department from the National Sheriff’s Association.”

“I am so happy that we were able to select Deputy Chief Cowan as the City’s incoming Chief of Police. He will lead our Department with the community-based policing and high-level professionalism that the City of Cayce is known for,” said Byron Snellgrove, director of the Cayce Department of Public Safety. “He is someone I have worked with for many years, and I know he will bring the same level of compassion and service to this Department that he has to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.”

Snellgrove announced in July he was retiring after 38 years in law enforcement. Cowan will work alongside him until his departure in December.

The City of Cayce has also announced that the department, which has housed police, fire and K9 operations for the last 41 years, is in the process of establishing a separate Cayce Police Department and the Cayce Fire Department.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said he's thrilled about Cowan's appointment.

“I have watched Chris grow in his career for the past 25 years. He’s excelled in every position he earned at the Sheriff’s Department. Today, is like watching one of your children move from home to their career goal. I have the upmost confidence that Chris will serve the citizens of Cayce with loyalty, professionalism, and integrity, just as he has done for Richland County," Lott said.