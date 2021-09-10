National Politics

Homicide suspect dies after being shot by Topeka police

The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

Topeka police officials said a homicide suspect who was shot by police on Friday has died from his wounds.

Jesse B. Lees, 33, of Topeka died hours after multiple officers shot at him in a residential area. Police said he was armed but have provided few details about the confrontation.

No officers were hurt.

Interim Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles said the case was being turned over to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The police officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, which standard practice after a shooting.

Police were seeking Lees for questioning in the death of Jennifer A. Morris, 25, of Topeka. Her body was found in a home Wednesday evening. Police have not said how she died.

