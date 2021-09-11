National Politics

President Joe Biden to visit national fire center in Boise

The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho

President Joe Biden will be in Boise, Idaho on Monday to visit the National Interagency Fire Center.

Biden's trip to the western U.S. will also include a stop in Sacramento, California to survey wildfire damage.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday the president wants to highlight how wildfire season now lasts all year, and that severe weather affects one in three Americans.

Scientists say climate change has made the American West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

The president is also expected to visit Long Beach, California for an event with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Denver, Colorado where he will promote his economic agenda.

