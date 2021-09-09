National Politics

Prominent Florida lobbyist pleads to reckless driving

The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

A prominent Florida lobbyist who had been charged with driving under the influence after crashing his Lamborghini into another vehicle has pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of reckless driving.

Ron Book, 67, entered his plea this week in Broward County circuit court, according to court records. Under a deal with prosecutors, Book will not serve jail time, and adjudication will be withheld, meaning he won't have a criminal record. He had initially been charged with DUI and DUI with property damage.

Book is one of the most powerful lobbyists in Tallahassee. His clients include AutoNation and the governments of Broward and Miami-Dade counties. He is also the father of State Sen. Lauren Book.

Ron Book was arrested in February 2019 following a crash on Interstate 595, an expressway that runs from the southern end of Fort Lauderdale to the edge of the Everglades. Book refused to take a breath test at the scene. His defense attorney, David Bogenschutz, told the Sun Sentinel that Book suffered from medical conditions that explained his inability to pass a field sobriety test, and he didn’t need to take a breath test because there was no reasonable cause to suspect he was drunk.

The driver of the other vehicle is suing Book for an unspecified amount over $30,000. No trial date has bee set for that civil case.

Prairie Politics newsletter

Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

California pushes rules on breath-restricting police holds

September 09, 2021 5:11 PM

News

Loophole allows some Pennsylvania students to avoid masking

September 09, 2021 5:08 PM

Business

Illinois House poised to approve compromise energy plan

September 09, 2021 5:04 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service