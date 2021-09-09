Officials ID Marine recruit who died on Parris Island

A recruit who died this week at a Marine Corps training center in South Carolina has been identified.

Pvt. Anthony Munoz, 21, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was on his first day of training with the 3rd Recruit Training Battalion's Lima Company when the accident occurred Tuesday at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, WSAV-TV reported.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office confirmed Munoz fell off a balcony at the barracks. Parris Island officials said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pvt. Anthony Munoz. Our Marines send heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” a statement from the training center said.

Munoz’s death marks the eighth at the base since 2000.