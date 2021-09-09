National Politics

Officials ID Marine recruit who died on Parris Island

The Associated Press

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C.

A recruit who died this week at a Marine Corps training center in South Carolina has been identified.

Pvt. Anthony Munoz, 21, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was on his first day of training with the 3rd Recruit Training Battalion's Lima Company when the accident occurred Tuesday at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, WSAV-TV reported.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office confirmed Munoz fell off a balcony at the barracks. Parris Island officials said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pvt. Anthony Munoz. Our Marines send heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” a statement from the training center said.

Munoz’s death marks the eighth at the base since 2000.

Prairie Politics newsletter

Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Former Kansas legislator charged with COVID relief fraud

September 09, 2021 7:09 PM

Business

Feds sign off on Connecticut plan to allow online gaming

September 09, 2021 7:09 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service