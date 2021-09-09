Judge: NC rally organizer resisted officer, didn’t riot

The organizer of a North Carolina get-out-the-vote rally last year that ended with police pepper-spraying and arresting participants has been convicted of resisting an officer and failing to disperse at law enforcement’s command, but a judge ruled that he did not riot.

Judge Lunsford Long announced the verdict Wednesday at the end of a two-day trial for the Rev. Greg Drumwright, The News & Observer reported. The charges are misdemeanors.

The Greensboro-based pastor intends to appeal, according to attorney Elizabeth Haddix of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Drumwright's attorneys sought to make the trial about fundamental rights and highlighted miscommunication before and during the October 2020 rally. Prosecutor Kevin Harrison said the case was simply about following rules. Testimony centered on facility use rules, the permit process and the pastor’s negotiations with authorities.

Drumwright organized the march to the polls to coincide with the last day that North Carolinians could register to vote. Graham Police said they issued warnings before participants were pepper-sprayed and arrested because they were blocking the roadway by the Alamance County’s courthouse without authorization. Drumwright missed a deadline and his request for authorities to block the roadway for the rally was never completed, police said.