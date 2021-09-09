National Politics

Auburn police to use mail to warn residents of sex offenders

The Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala.

Police in an Alabama city will soon begin mailing notifications to residents when a sex offender moves into the neighborhood.

Auburn residents will receive a notice in the mail if a sex offender moves within 1,500 feet (457 meters) of their homes, The Opelika-Auburn News reported.

Auburn police say the notices will include a photograph and other relevant information about the offender. They say the notifications are aimed at increasing community awareness.

Schools and child care facilities within three miles of a sex offender’s address will also receive notices.

Residents can expect to begin seeing the notifications later this month, the newspaper reported.

