National Politics

St. Louis Police Chief Hayden announced his retirement

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said Wednesday he will resign on Feb. 23, which is the 35th anniversary of his work with the department.

Hayden has been chief of the department since he was appointed by former Mayor Lyda Krewson in December 2017 after he served in numerous positions in the department.

“This decision was carefully and prayerfully considered by myself and my family and we all believe that it is time to pass the proverbial baton,” Hayden said at a news conference. “I want everyone to know that serving as the 35th police chief of the City of St. Louis has been a honor of a lifetime.”

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones thanked Hayden for his service and said a nationwide search for his successor will focus on individuals who are experienced in 21st-century policing methods. The process will include an online resident survey and public input sessions in October to determine what qualities city residents consider important for the new chief, she said in a news release.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National Politics

Ex-cop guilty of taking bribes to escort drug shipments

September 08, 2021 5:33 PM

News

Kentucky has reported another record week of new COVID cases

September 08, 2021 5:33 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service