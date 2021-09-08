St. Louis Police Chief Hayden announced his retirement

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said Wednesday he will resign on Feb. 23, which is the 35th anniversary of his work with the department.

Hayden has been chief of the department since he was appointed by former Mayor Lyda Krewson in December 2017 after he served in numerous positions in the department.

“This decision was carefully and prayerfully considered by myself and my family and we all believe that it is time to pass the proverbial baton,” Hayden said at a news conference. “I want everyone to know that serving as the 35th police chief of the City of St. Louis has been a honor of a lifetime.”

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones thanked Hayden for his service and said a nationwide search for his successor will focus on individuals who are experienced in 21st-century policing methods. The process will include an online resident survey and public input sessions in October to determine what qualities city residents consider important for the new chief, she said in a news release.