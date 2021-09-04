Kemp sets selection to fill state House seat in Savannah

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday set a Nov. 2 special election to replace a Democratic state House member who died.

Rep. Mickey Stephens of Savannah died Aug. 14. He represented District 165, which covers parts of Chatham County.

Candidates from all parties will run on the same ballot. If no one wins a majority, a runoff will be held Nov. 30.

Qualifying will be held Wednesday, Thursday and until 1 p.m. Friday at the secretary of state’s office in Atlanta.

Oct. 4 is the last day to register to vote in the special election. Early in-person voting will begin Oct 12.

The timing of the election means a new representative for the district may not be seated in time to vote in a special session planned this fall to redraw electoral districts for the General Assembly, Georgia's 14 congressional districts and five Public Service Commission districts.

Stephens, 77, had served continuously since 2009 and one earlier term from 2003 to 2005. He was hospitalized for repeated surgeries beginning in 2019 and had not been present for a regular session since 2018. Still, he was reelected in 2020.