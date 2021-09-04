National Politics

Gay history exhibit relocated from Capitol to state building

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

An exhibit explaining LGBTQ history in Kansas City has been relocated to a state building after it was removed from the Missouri Capitol earlier this week.

The Missouri Department of Resources said the exhibit will reopen Saturday in the Lohman Building on the Jefferson City waterfront.

The exhibit was displayed for four days in the Missouri State Museum, which is in the Capitol, before it was taken down after some GOP lawmakers questioned why it was being shown.

Gov. Mike Parson's office also said it had received several complaints about the exhibit.

“We apologize for the way this unfolded,” Dru Buntin, DNR director said in a statement Friday. “We agree the history of all Missourians is an important story that needs to be told.”

Prairie Politics newsletter

Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

State Sen. Greg Razer, a Kansas City Democrat who first raised questions about the exhibit's removal, said the DNR was placed in a difficult position by "extremists in the Legislature who will go to any length to erase LGBT history,” The Kansas City Star reported.

“The Lohman Building sure ain’t the Capitol rotunda,” he said. “Sounds like we’ve been moved from the broom closet to a walk-in closet. Better, but still a closet.”

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

Judge shields Texas clinics from anti-abortion group’s suits

September 04, 2021 6:11 AM

Business

Program offers money to build recreational trails in SC

September 04, 2021 9:51 AM

National

Protesters, police clash in Montenegro over church ceremony

September 04, 2021 9:49 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service