Patrol investigating shooting involving Milford officer

The Associated Press

MILFORD, Neb.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a Milford police officer fired at a vehicle that police said was trying to flee.

No one was injured in the shooting Thursday at a Super Storage business in Milford, the patrol said in a news release.

Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said the officer saw a vehicle parked at the business early Thursday. When he approached, the occupants were uncooperative and the driver sped away as the officer was standing near the front of the vehicle, Thomas said in a news release.

The officer fired his weapon, hitting a tire on the vehicle.

The vehicle stopped north of Milford because of a flat tire, the patrol said.

A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man was arrested and is being held in the Seward County Jail pending charges.

The Milford Police Department asked the State Patrol to investigate the incident.

