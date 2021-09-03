National Politics

New commander joins Kentucky State Police at Dry Ridge post

The Associated Press

DRY RIDGE, Ky.

The Kentucky State Police post at Dry Ridge has a new commander, Capt. Scott Felder.

Felder has been commander at the London post for the past year, state police said in a news release.

Felder is a 16-year veteran of the force, starting out as a trooper in the Richmond post.

He was assigned last year to the governor's COVID-19 response team and traveled the state working to set up drive-thru testing sites. He worked with local law enforcement, emergency medical services, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, local emergency management directors and Kentucky National Guard members to complete operational plans and ensure accessibility.

Felder is a former Marine.

