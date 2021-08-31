Texas officer responding to suicidal person call wounds man

A police officer in southeast Texas has shot and wounded a man while responding to a call about a suicidal person, officials say.

Texas City police Cpl. Allen Bjerke told The Galveston County Daily News that the wounded man was taken to a hospital via helicopter after being shot late Tuesday morning.

He said police planned to review body camera video and issue a statement later Tuesday.

Bjerke said the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and Galveston County District Attorney’s Office would be taking over investigation of the shooting.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset told The Associated Press that his office is starting its investigation. Trochesset said he was told the man who was shot had a weapon but said he could not provide further details.

He said the man was shot in the torso.

Texas City is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Houston.