Police: 3 killed in Miami traffic crash

Three people died and a fourth was seriously injured in a traffic crash during the start of the morning rush in Miami, officials said Tuesday.

Miami-Dade police said the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. after an officer attempted to stop a sport-utility vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Instead the driver raced away and crashed into a car carrying the three fatality victims.

Helicopter news video showed two yellow tarps covering bodies inside the car and a third tarp covering a person who had been thrown from it. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with condition unknown.

The identities of those involved in the crash were not immediately released. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.