Police: Mississippi woman illegally takes $34K in benefits

A Mississippi woman has been arrested for illegally receiving more than $34,000 in food benefits, state officials said.

Investigators with the Mississippi Department of Human Services, in a news release Wednesday, said Tiffany Combest, 36, received an over-issuance of SNAP benefits for multiple children who were no longer living with her. Combest is being held on $5,000 bond in the Jones County jail. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Combest, of Laurel, Mississippi, was indicted in June. Laurel Police arrested her on unrelated charges Wednesday and she was served with the indictment, the department said.

“This investigation and ultimate prosecution demonstrate the controls we have in place to identify, investigate and eliminate fraud in our programs,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. Anderson said. “This is also a great example of cooperation between our county office, investigations team and local law enforcement.”