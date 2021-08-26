Judges: Seattle courthouse safety issues keep jurors away

Judges say crime and public safety issues around the King County Courthouse in downtown Seattle are causing potential jurors to decline to serve, making it more difficult to fill juries.

The Seattle Times reports public safety issues around the downtown courthouse, the seat of county government, have festered for years but have been made worse during the pandemic as downtown office workers largely stayed home and homeless encampments in the area proliferated.

“Of particular concern for us is the amount of feedback we’re receiving from prospective jurors who are indicating that they’re unwilling to serve as jurors in our trials,” King County Superior Court Judge Patrick Oishi, the court’s assistant presiding judge, said Wednesday. Jurors and witnesses, Oishi noted, are required to come to court.

Oishi said anxiety has been particularly high among people at the courthouse for the last several weeks, since a man was charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a courthouse restroom in late July.

King County District Court; which handles civil suits, misdemeanors and felony preliminary hearings, has 10 locations throughout the county, only one of which is in the downtown Seattle courthouse.

“We don’t have trouble getting jurors in other locations,” said District Court Judge Susan Mahoney, the chief presiding judge of the court. “In fact, they will contact us and say, ‘Can I serve somewhere else?’”

Jury duty is not optional if you get a summons. And while judges do have the option of issuing a penalty, up to issuing a bench warrant, for jurors who opt out, they rarely, if ever, do.

Safety issues at the courthouse date back years. In 2019, a judge ordered the Third Avenue entrance of the courthouse to be closed because of safety and security concerns. The County Council subsequently approved $600,000 in emergency funding for sheriff’s deputies to provide security outside the courthouse, even though the downtown streets fall under the jurisdiction of Seattle police.

Seattle recently cleared a large homeless encampment at nearby City Hall Park after 33 judges wrote to the city’s parks superintendent asking for it to be shut down.