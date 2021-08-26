Prohibitions on release of donor info heads to NC governor

North Carolina Republican legislators finalized on Wednesday prohibitions on the public disclosure of contributors to nonprofits, saying they'll protect rights of free speech and free association.

By a 25-19 vote, the Senate accepted the House changes last week to the measure, which now heads to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. He must decide whether to veto the measure or let it become law.

The bill says the names of donors to North Carolina-based nonprofits can’t be disclosed publicly by the group without a donor’s written permission. And it states a donor’s identifying information isn't a public record when held by a state or local government agency. A government worker who uses or discloses it could face a misdemeanor.

Legislative Democrats questioned the necessity of the restrictions and argued they would discourage transparency of the actual donors to often-opaque political independent expenditure groups through so-called "dark money.'

Republicans disagree, pointing out the bill says restrictions wouldn’t apply when election laws demand information about contributors to political committees or electioneering communications.

Bill supporters said people can be harassed for the groups to which they give. A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision found unconstitutional California’s policy to collect the names and addresses of top donors to charities.