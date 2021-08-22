Officer shoots and kills man who pointed gun in Kansas town

A police officer shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at the officer in a small southeast Kansas town, authorities said.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday evening in Chanute, which is about 110 miles south of Topeka. KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said the man who was shot, 28-year-old Brandon Lee Schlichting of Chanute, died Sunday at a hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

At the time of the shooting, the officer was checking out a report of a man acting suspiciously by looking into vehicle windows. Underwood said that when the officer tried to make contact with Schlichting, he pulled a gun from a holster and pointed it at the officer.

“The officer fired one time striking Schlichting in the head,” she said.

The officer's name was not immediately released. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.