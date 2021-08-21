Alabama lawmaker, 79, dies of natural causes

An Alabama state representative died Saturday of natural causes, the House of Representatives said in a news release.

State Rep Thad McClammy, a Democrat from Montgomery, died of natural causes, the statement said. He was 79.

McClammy was first elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 1994 to represent District 76, which includes east, south, and western sections of the city of Montgomery.

A graduate of both Alabama State University and Auburn University at Montgomery, he was a real estate broker and developer.

“The people of District 76 have lost not only their champion in the House but also a very fine man, and I’ve lost a friend,” House Speaker Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, said. “I was honored to serve with Thad and watched how he took care of the people in his district every day. My wife Deb and I send our heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Gov. Kay Ivey ordered flags lowered in honor of McClammy.

McClammy was chairman of the Montgomery County Legislation Committee and served as the ranking minority member on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. He also served on the House Financial Services Committee.

Funeral arrangements are pending.