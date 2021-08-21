Two accused of impersonating federal officers, robbing home

Two North Carolina men are accused of impersonating federal law enforcement officers, restraining a group of people inside a home and robbing it, authorities said.

The Forsyth County Drug Task Force said Freddie Wayne Huff II, 41, of Lexington and Rahain Antoine Deriggs, 27, of Jacksonville face multiple charges, including robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

In February, task force detectives received information about a drug-trafficking organization distributing large quantities of cocaine in Forsyth County and the surrounding area. Investigators say police responded on May 28 to a report of a burglary and armed robbery in which two men suspected of posing as federal law enforcement officers forced their way into a home, restrained the seven people inside and stole multiple items.

Police and task force investigators then learned about a home in Davidson County linked to the burglary and the armed robbery, the task force said. Investigators identified two suspects, executed a search warrant at the home and seized items stolen from the other home.

Huff and Deriggs were arrested. They're being held in the Forsyth County jail.