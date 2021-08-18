Police: Shooting suspect shot, killed by police after chase

A shooting suspect pursued from a suburban community into the city of Philadelphia was shot and killed by officers after firing at police, authorities said.

Police said Bucks County authorities responded at about 3 p.m. Wednesday to a shooting at a Levittown apartment complex that sent a person to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said a chase then ensued out of Bucks County into Philadelphia and onto busy Roosevelt Boulevard, ending with a crash in the Crescentville neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia.

Sgt. Eric Gripp said the suspect left his vehicle and began firing at pursuing Bucks County officers who were on foot, and he then turned and pointed his gun in the direction of Philadelphia officers. Gripp said an officer from Bucks County and a Philadelphia officer fired, and the man was killed.

Gripp said many people were in the area since it was rush hour, and officials are grateful that no one else was hurt.