Georgia governor signals openness to taking Afghan refugees

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appears open to taking in refugees from Afghanistan who helped the U.S. war effort.

The Republican governor said in a statement Tuesday that it was important to keep those who partnered with American armed forces over the last 20 years safe, and Americans could not break their word to those who helped it “defend freedom and bring justice” to the people who attacked the country on 9/11, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

He was also critical of the Biden administration's military withdrawal.

Other governors, both Republican and Democrat, have also signaled a willingness to take in refugees.

Federal records show 38 people with visas reserved for Afghans who helped the U.S. military or government during the war have been settled in Georgia since November, according to the newspaper.

Kemp's aides told the newspaper that the resettlement process could take years, and his administration will insist on a thorough vetting of individuals that is required under federal law.

“It’s welcome news," said Paedia Mixon, chief executive of the refugee resettlement group New American Pathways. “It’s always better to work in partnership and collaboration with the state government, and we’re thrilled that Gov. Kemp is supportive of welcoming Afghan refugees.”