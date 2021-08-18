National Politics

Jackson’s public works director stepping down from the post

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

The director of public works in Mississippi’s capital city is stepping down from the position after leading the community through several ongoing water issue.

Charles Williams will return to his position as city engineer, WAPT-TV reported.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is expected to make a formal announcement soon. Williams said the transition should be complete in two weeks.

Williams said he is happy and content with his decision and looks forward to improving the city’s infrastructure.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National Politics

State wants 3 years in jail for ousted Alabama sheriff

August 18, 2021 7:01 AM

National Politics

New Hinds County sheriff wants to coordinate crime efforts

August 18, 2021 7:01 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service