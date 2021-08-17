Correctional worker charged with bringing drugs into prison

A former correctional unit housing manager at a North Carolina prison is facing several drug-related charges after she was caught bringing marijuana into the prison, according to law enforcement officials.

Vanessa Uniqua Spence, 29, of Elizabeth City was arrested last week and charged with possession of a controlled substance while in a prison facility and possession of drug paraphernalia, The Daily Advance reported.

During a routine search of prison staff at Pasquotank Correctional Institution for contraband, Spence was arrested when they found drugs on her, Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said. Spence tried to bring about 12 grams of marijuana into the prison and had “grinders, rolling paper and smoked marijuana cigars," an arrest warrant states.

The arrest is being investigated both internally and by local law enforcement, N.C. Department of Public Safety spokesman John Bull said. Spence resigned on Aug. 9, the date of her arrest, according to another department spokesman Brad Deen.

Spence was released from Albemarle District Jail after posting a $3,000 secured bond. She is due in Pasquotank District Court on the drug possession charge Aug. 23. Her court date is Sept. 27 for the paraphernalia charge, according to an arrest warrant. Court records do not list an attorney for Spence.