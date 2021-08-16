N. Carolina city removes Confederate monuments’ pedestals

Two stone pedestals that once held Confederate monuments in a North Carolina city have been removed.

The two pedestals, one that once held a statue of Confederate Attorney General George Davis and another that held a memorial to Confederate war dead, were removed Sunday, The StarNews reported.

Last year, officials in Wilmington cited public safety concerns following weeks of Black Lives Matter protests when the statues were removed and stored away last year.

Earlier this month, the Wilmington City Council voted 6-1 to permanently remove the heavy stone pedestals as well.

State law prohibits state and local governments from permanently removing publicly owned objects of remembrance, such as statues, but does allow for temporary relocation. The city has agreed to move the pedestals into storage until a local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy takes possession of them.