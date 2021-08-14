Ex-teacher sentenced to probation for sex with student

An ex-teacher and former Wichita City Council candidate has been sentenced to three years of probation for having a sexual relationship with a teenage student.

Rodney Wren also was ordered Friday to undergo mental-health treatment, medication management, substance-abuse treatment and treatment for being a sex offender.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said Wren also will be under a post release supervision for his lifetime and will have to register as a sex offender, The Wichita Eagle reported. If he violates his probation, he faces a 34 month prison sentence.

Wren pleaded guilty earlier this year to three counts of unlawful sexual relations. Prosecutors said he had a sexual relationship with the girl in 2015 and 2016 while he worked at Wichita Collegiate School as a teacher and debate coach.

He was fired when he was arrested in February 2020. Just one year earlier, he had ran unsuccessfully for a city council seat.