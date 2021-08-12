Census: Metro areas gained population in Kentucky

Counties surrounding Kentucky's largest cities registered big population gains in the past decade while large swaths of rural counties suffered losses, with the steepest declines in Appalachia, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Scott County, just north of Lexington, had the state's biggest population growth at 21.2%, the figures showed. Warren County in south-central Kentucky was next at 18.2%, followed by Boone County at 14.4% in the densely populated northern tip of Kentucky.

Four counties ringing Louisville were in the top 10 for population gains. Shelby and Spencer counties each grew by 14.2%, Oldham County by 12.1% and Bullitt County by 10.6%.

Madison County, south of Lexington, had population growth of 11.8%.

Jefferson County, which includes Louisville, grew by 5.7% for a total population of 782,969. Fayette County, which spans Lexington, has the second-most population at 322,570, up 9%.

Bell County, along the Virginia border in southeastern Kentucky, had the biggest population decline at 16%. Owsley County, also in eastern Kentucky, was next with a 14.8% drop.

Other Appalachian counties with double-digit population losses were Wolfe at 10.8%, Letcher at 12.1%, Martin and Magoffin at 12.7% each and Knott at 12.8%. Pike County had a 9.8% decline.

Kentucky lawmakers will use the population data to redraw voting districts.