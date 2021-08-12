Why Stacey Abrams is giving out her phone number

ATLANTA — Stacey Abrams is giving out her phone number online. Well, sort of.

The Georgia Democrat said Thursday she’s joining Community, a tech startup that helps high-profile figures and corporations communicate with a large audience through text messages.

Abrams said she’ll team with Fair Fight Action, the voting rights group she started, to use Community to mobilize volunteers, recruit poll workers, encourage voter registration and rally against election restrictions.

She’ll also leverage the app to promote two of her initiatives: A push for a federal voting rights expansion she calls Hot Call Summer and a campaign to educate young voters of color known as Civics for the Culture.

“Community is the perfect place to have these direct conversations with people who want to make their voices heard,” she said in a statement.

Abrams joins a cast of well-known politicians and celebrities that have embraced the app, a list includes former President Barack Obama, performer Jennifer Lopez and actress Kerry Washington.

It’s one of a spate of ways she’s promoting her message ahead of an expected rematch against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp next year.

It also offers her another avenue to expand her social media network and directly communicate with supporters through the phone number, 404-737-1022.