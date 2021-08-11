Former Montgomery school worker sentenced to prison in scam

A former public school administrator was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay more than $300,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to fraud, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Walter James III, who was an assistant principal at Jeff Davis High School in Montgomery at the time of the crime, also will spend three years on probation after he is released, authorities said in a statement.

James, 50, portrayed himself as the owner of a consulting firm while also working for the school system, news outlets reported. He worked with others to submit invoices for professional development services that never were performed, authorities said.

A federal judge ordered James to repay Montgomery's school system $314,000 for the three-year scheme, which ended in April 2019.