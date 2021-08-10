Biden stands by US pullout from Afghanistan as Taliban gains

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said he has no plan to reverse the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan despite advances by the Taliban, arguing that the Afghan army must fight for itself while the U.S. provides military and financial support.

“We lost thousands — death and injury, thousands of American personnel,” Biden said Tuesday at the White House. “They’ve got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation.”

The Taliban have advanced quickly across Afghanistan as the U.S. has withdrawn troops as part of an agreement signed by former President Donald Trump. The group has taken several provincial capitals and targeted senior government officials.

Nonetheless, Biden said he doesn’t regret his decision to honor the commitment Trump made. He said the U.S. would continue to provide close air support, pay military salaries and supply Afghan forces with food and equipment.