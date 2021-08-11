Georgia city’s longest serving mayor dies at 79

Funeral services are scheduled Thursday for a Georgia city's longest-serving mayor.

Joe Lee Jerkins, who served as mayor of Austell just shy of 30 years, died of natural causes over the weekend, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Jerkins, 79, died in hospice Sunday night, the newspaper said.

The city flew flags at half-staff Monday and Tuesday in recognition of Jerkins’ accomplishments in Austell.

“It is with heartfelt sorrow and deep sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved former Mayor Joe Jerkins,” the city announced Monday on Facebook. “Mayor Jerkins passed last night. He is affectionately remembered, and will be deeply missed.”

Austell announced the former mayor’s funeral arrangements Tuesday. Rev. John Bailey will officiate the service at 3 p.m. Thursday at Davis-Struempf Chapel in Austell. Following the funeral, Jerkins will be laid to rest at the Rose Hill Cemetery.

Jerkins was elected mayor in 1989. By the time he stepped down due to declining health in 2019, he’d become the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history.

Jerkins served double duty for years as mayor and city manager, a move to help the city save money. Jerkins didn’t accept a salary his first 14 years as city manager. The money was used, instead, for employee Christmas bonuses.

Sam Olens served 12 years as Cobb County’s commission chairman before being elected Georgia Attorney General in 2010. He remembers witnessing Jerkins’ hard work ethic for years.

“Joe was the salt of the Earth. He did everything for that city,” Olens said. “If he saw a trash can was full, he would empty it.”

Austell is a town of about 7,000 residents in southwest Cobb County. One of Jerkins’ most controversial decisions came in the late 1990s when Austell stopped fighting Norfolk Southern Railway’s plans to build a massive $100 million intermodal terminal in town. Jerkins helped negotiate a $5 million settlement with the railroad company. Annual interest from the settlement helped fund a number of city programs over the years.

“He just had an amazing ability to put deals together that benefited the city,” Olens said. “In all the years I was elected, few local elected officials compared to him with regard to his love of the community and his efforts to improve the community. There was nothing he wouldn’t do to help the city.”

Former city leaders have also touted Jerkins for revitalizing the city’s downtown, cutting taxes, building parks and fighting to keep the post office and library from closing.

In December 2009, the city dedicated a life-sized bronze statue to Jerkins at the Mayors Memorial Park. The monument proclaimed that he was “known for his quiet acts of kindness and his hands-on approach.”

The Austell native grew up poor and started working at the age of 12. He quit school at 15 and began laying tiles and building homes. Eventually, Jerkins opened a liquor store and became a self-made millionaire.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sandra Brown Jerkins; and his daughter, Lisa Jerkins.