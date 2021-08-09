3 Kentucky attorneys nominated to fill vacant judicial seat

Three Kentucky attorneys have been nominated to fill a vacant judicial seat in Jefferson County District Court, the state Supreme Court announced.

The nominees are Josephine Layne Buckner, Sheldon Lee Haden and David Stuart Stevenson, all of Louisville.

The vacancy occurred when Judge Eric J. Haner was appointed Jefferson County Circuit Court judge effective last month.

The Judicial Nominating Commission, along with Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., chose the nominees to be submitted to the governor, who has 60 days to appoint a replacement.

Buckner and Stevenson are in private practice, and Haden is a staff attorney for the 14 judges of the Kentucky Court of Appeals.