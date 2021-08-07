California officer shot outside police station; suspect dies

A police officer was shot and a suspect killed Friday night in a shooting in front of a Southern California police station, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at around 7 p.m. and the suspect reportedly died at the scene. La Habra police said in a statement that officers had responded to a disturbance call at the front entrance of the police department.

The officer was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition but stable, authorities said. Neither the officer nor the suspect was immediately identified.

Neighbors told KCBS-TV they heard three to five gunshots and an officer shout “Drop the gun.” The police statement said a firearm was recovered from the scene.

There were no other suspects, police stated.

Prairie Politics newsletter Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office was conducting an independent investigation, police said, which is common for officer involved shootings.

La Habra is in Orange County, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.