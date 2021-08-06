San Bernardino police wound 13-year-old who fired gunshot

A 13-year-old boy armed with a handgun was shot and injured by police east of Los Angeles after falsely claiming he had killed several people, authorities said.

The boy was shot Thursday afternoon at a San Bernardino cemetery after he called police dispatchers.

The teen claimed to have killed three people, fired several shots during the call, and at one point told a dispatcher that if police didn't kill him, “I'll have to kill them," according to a statement by the San Bernardino Police Department.

Officers who went to Pioneer Memorial Cemetery saw the boy armed with a gun, police said. Officers tried to talk to the boy and convince him to surrender, even after he fired a shot in the air.

Alma Morales, who lives near the cemetery, watched the confrontation through a hole in her backyard fence. She said the boy had looked down and pointed at a headstone as if talking to someone.

“He was just saying, ‘I’m coming with you. I’m coming with you,’" she told KABC-TV.

Police said the boy was shot after pointing the gun at officers. He was taken to a hospital and there was no immediate word on his condition.

Police said they found two handguns in the boy's possession and loaded magazines and extra ammunition in a backpack.

Investigators found that the boy’s claim to have killed three people wasn’t true. They're still trying to discover his motive, police said. An investigation is ongoing.