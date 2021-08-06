National Politics

Law officer named first Black police chief in Alabama city

The Associated Press

TARRANT, Ala.

A veteran law officer is the first Black police chief in the Alabama city of Tarrant.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Capt. Wendell Major has been selected and approved by the city council to lead the police department, Mayor Wayman Newton said this week.

Major could be sworn in as early as Sept. 2, Al.com reported.

Major has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement since beginning his career with the Georgia Department of Corrections. He went on to serve with the University of Alabama at Birmingham Police Department, the Fairfield Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He is a U.S. Marine and has a law degree from Birmingham School of Law.

Major replaces former Chief Dennis Reno, who left the position in November 2020. Reno officially retired on Jan. 1 after 42 years in law enforcement.

Prairie Politics newsletter

Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service