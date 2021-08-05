Biloxi promotes longtime firefighter to become new chief

A city on the Mississippi Gulf Coast has named a longtime firefighter to be its new fire chief.

The Biloxi City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to promote Nicholaus Geiser from captain to chief, the Sun Herald reported. Geiser, 41, is a Biloxi native and has worked for the department for 17 years. He had been captain since 2016.

Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich nominated Geiser last week after the council voted July 20 not to reappoint Joe Boney as chief for another four years.

Boney spent 37 years with Biloxi Fire Department and eight years as chief, but announced his retirement when he learned the council might vote to remove him. The move came after a report that the state auditor investigated Boney and a fire department supervisor for allowing firefighters to repair air conditioners at private homes, including Boney’s, while they were on duty for the city.

During the City Council meeting, some Biloxi residents said they are concerned that the city hasn't hired a Black firefighter in more than 20 years.

“Somewhere down the line something is wrong,” said George Parks, who recently resigned from the Biloxi Civil Service Commission.