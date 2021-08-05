Deputy shot, suspect dead after eastern Idaho hit-and-run

A sheriff's deputy was shot and a suspect died after a reported hit-and-run accident led to a slow-speed chase in eastern Idaho on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials didn't disclose what led to the suspect's death. The deputy was shot in the arm and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening wound.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said someone reported a hit-and-run accident just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, and a few minutes later a Blackfoot police officer spotted a vehicle believed to be involved in the accident. Rowland said the police officer gave chase in a short, low-speed pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed and three suspects fled.

One of the suspects then encountered a sheriff's deputy, shooting the deputy in the arm, Rowland said.

Authorities released few details about what happened next, but said the body of a male suspect was found at the scene, another man was taken into custody and a female suspect remains at large. The sheriff's office said the woman is not considered a threat to the public.

The shooting is being investigated by the North Critical Incident Team.