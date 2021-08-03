Video shows San Diego police shooting man on his knees

San Diego police officers shot a man in the back while he was on his knees and appeared to be about to point a gun at authorities, according to video released by the Police Department.

Jesus Salvador Valeta, 22, was shot by two officers on the night of July 23 outside a drive-through restaurant in the Talmage neighborhood after a chase.

Police body camera footage released in an edited video report on Monday shows Valeta holding a gun behind him in his right hand and being shot as he raises it slightly in the direction of an officer who is standing with gun drawn a few feet behind him, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Valeta died at a hospital.

Officers believed that Valeta and three other men were involved in two shootings before the confrontation, one about four hours earlier at a Mission Beach park where no one was hurt and the second about 10 minutes before the police confrontation that left a man wounded near a San Diego shopping center.

A police helicopter spotted a car that witnesses described as being involved in the second shooting. Helicopter footage shows the car pulling into a shopping center and Valeta jumping out with a pistol in his hand.

Video shows him running into a fast-food restaurant parking lot, chased by four officers.

After running in a circle around the building, he falls down behind the restaurant and officers approach, ordering him repeatedly to drop the gun.

Video shows Valeta rising to his knees and apparently raising his arm when he is shot. He tosses the gun before collapsing.

Police investigators said the weapon was a “ghost gun” without a serial number and the trigger had been pulled but a bullet in the chamber didn't fire.

The shooting remains under police investigation and the San Diego County district attorney's office will review the case at a later date, said Steve Walker, a spokesman for the DA's office.

Last year, a former San Diego County sheriff's deputy became the first California law enforcement officer to face charges under a new state law that raises the standard for police use of deadly force.

Aaron Russell is facing trial on a murder charge over the shooting last year of a man who was running away from officers.