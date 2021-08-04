N. Carolina city council votes for permanent statue removal

A North Carolina city council that voted more than a year ago to remove two Confederate statues has decided to keep them out of downtown for good.

The Wilmington City Council made the decision on the two statues Monday, news outlets reported. In 2020, they were stored away because of laws related to public safety concerns. State law prohibits state and local governments from permanently removing publicly owned objects of remembrance, such as statues, but does allow for temporary relocation.

“City Council acknowledged that the statues had become a divisive issue for the community with opposing views on their future in downtown,” city officials said in a news release. “It pointed to today’s vote as evidence of a reasonable solution in the community’s best interest.”

With the statues already in storage, the city has agreed to move the pedestals into storage until a local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy takes possession of them.

In a July 5 letter to the city, officials say UDC chapter Cape Fear 3 asserted its right of possession over the statues and their pedestals and asked the city to hold them in storage until it could make arrangements to take possession of them.

In 1909 and 1922, Cape Fear 3 commissioned the statues and sought city permission to erect them on public property using funds that were either raised by the organization or left by an estate.