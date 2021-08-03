National Politics

SC town’s mayor resigns due to health

The Associated Press

EDISTO BEACH, S.C.

A South Carolina town's mayor is resigning due to unspecified health concerns.

Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby said her resignation will be effective Aug. 5, news outlets reported Tuesday. Darby was elected in 2015, and helped lead the barrier island community through Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Irma in 2017.

She has held the post for six years.

Mayor Pro Tem Crawford Moore will assume responsibilities until an election is held in November.

