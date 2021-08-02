State probes after Georgia deputies shoot Clayton County man

State authorities in Georgia have opened a probe after deputies in Clayton County shot a man while executing an arrest warrant.

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday that they had been asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

According to the agency, Clayton County deputies were at a South Fulton home trying to carry out an arrest warrant for Marcus Brown, 31, on Sunday, when he appeared at the back of the house, with a handgun.

Deputies shot Brown at least once, and he was sent to a hospital, where he was reportedly in stable condition, the agency said.

According to the GBI, no officers were injured. After their investigation, state authorities will turn over their case to Fulton County prosecutors.