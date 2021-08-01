Authorities: helicopter with 4 aboard crashes in California

A helicopter with four people on board crashed Sunday in a remote area of Northern California, authorities said.

The Robinson R66 crashed around 1:15 p.m. in Colusa County north of Sacramento, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

“Preliminary reports indicate four people were on board,” the statement said. The conditions of the occupants were not immediately known.

The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office said it has units responding to a helicopter crash but didn't have additional details.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.