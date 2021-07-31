Heat advisory issued for parts of Pacific Northwest

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for many parts of western Washington as well as western Oregon.

With temperatures expected to reach the 90s and little overnight relief, the weather service said areas including parts of Pierce, Thurston, Mason, Whatcom and eastern King and Snohomish counties have a high chance for heat risk Friday and Saturday, KING5 reported.

Residents are urged to stay hydrated, wear lighter clothing and limit time outdoors, according to the weather agency. Officials also ask that residents check on their children and pets as well as any elderly people they know in their community.

The heat advisory comes amid a drought throughout the entire state and during a lengthy dry spell for much of western Washington and Oregon.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday issued an emergency declaration in 23 counties from Portland to southern Oregon and parts of central and eastern Oregon because of high temperatures. The declaration frees up more resources and activates the Office of Emergency Management to respond to the heatwave.

In several locations in inland Oregon temperatures never fell below 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius) Thursday night, which sets the region up for another hot afternoon with temperatures nearing 100 F (38 C), the National Weather Service said.

People who need relief in the Portland metro area can find information on transportation to cooling centers by calling 211 and waiting for the prompt to find hot weather-related resources.