Atlanta pools add metal detectors, bag checks after slaying

Some of Atlanta’s public swimming pools are reopening with metal detectors after they were abruptly closed following the killing of a 17-year-old boy at one of them.

Pool-goers can also expect to have their bags checked under new security policies, WXIA-TV reported.

Jakari Dillard was slain at Anderson Park pool earlier this month. Police say they’ve issued a murder warrant in the teen’s killing.

Atlanta’s Department of Parks and Recreation worked with the Atlanta Police Department and pool vendor American King to reopen some of the pools for the remainder of the season, officials said. Indoor pools weren’t part of the closures.