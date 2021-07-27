Class-action suit targets LA over restrictions on RV parking

Parking restrictions imposed by the city of Los Angeles violate the civil rights of people who live in recreational vehicles because they have no other place to live, according to a class-action lawsuit filed in federal court.

The Los Angeles Times reports the lawsuit filed Monday seeks $1 million in punitive damages each against Mayor Eric Garcetti, City Council members and other city officials, but does not ask for monetary compensation.

The class is represented by a woman identified as C. Finley who lives in a recreational vehicle in Venice, according to the Times.

Relief for the class — the thousands of people alleged in the filing to live in recreational vehicles — would be the removal of signs being posted to prohibit overnight parking.

A spokesman for Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer told the newspaper the office would review the complaint and would not comment further.

Among other allegations, the lawsuit claims the parking restrictions violate the rights of homeless people under the 8th and 14th amendments to the U.S. Constitution by imposing penalties for “merely being on, including sitting, sleeping, lying, or parking vehicles on public property for homeless individuals who cannot obtain permanent shelter."