Atlanta abruptly closes its outdoor public swimming pools

Atlanta officials abruptly closed the city's outdoor public swimming pools for reasons that haven’t been explained.

The city’s parks and recreation department on Sunday announced that all pools will be closed until further notice, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The only reason given was that city officials would be doing an “operational assessment.”

“Out of an abundance of caution for our residents and staff, it remains necessary to keep the pools closed until further notice,” the statement said.

The announcement came one day after police said a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed after an argument at one of the pools. The city did not mention the shooting in announcing that the pools would be closed.

Outdoor pools managed by the city are being closed, but indoor aquatics centers and splashpads are unaffected, the statement said.