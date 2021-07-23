Regents back UNR’s plan to run Sierra Nevada’s Tahoe campus

The state board of regents approved a merger Friday that will allow University of Nevada, Reno to move ahead with plans to run Sierra Nevada University’s 20-acre campus at Lake Tahoe.

UNR President Brian Sandoval said the process, which now moves to obtain approval from other educational regulatory agencies, could be complete by July 1, 2022 at the private liberal arts college that opened in Incline Village in 1969.

“The Regents have recognized that this is a great opportunity for higher education in Nevada that promises to benefit the citizens of our state for years to come,” Sandoval said after Friday’s vote.

“The potential for partnership brings with its academic synergies, untold opportunities to expand and enrich our student experience and the breadth of the communities that the two institutions serve,” he said.

UNR has 21,000 students. Enrollment for the fall semester at Sierra Nevada is expected to be about 200 undergraduate and 350 graduate students.

Atam Lalchandani, chairman of the SNU Board of Trustees who approved the merger earlier, said he’s convinced that the school “could better reach its educational potential and better serve the state of Nevada as part of the UNR family.”