O’Fallon council OKs impeachment hearing for councilwoman

Leaders of a St. Louis suburb have approved a motion to hold a hearing on whether to remove a city council member from office amid a fallout related to the police chief's resignation last month.

The O’Fallon City Council voted 6-3 Thursday to hold an impeachment hearing for Councilwoman Katie Gatewood, who was elected last year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The articles of impeachment accuse Gatewood of launching a rogue investigation into former Police Chief Philip Dupuis, then lying to the council about the investigation.

Gatewood has denied any wrongdoing. An impeachment hearing has been set for Aug. 30.

No public accusations of wrongdoing came against Dupuis from the investigation, but he said in his resignation letter that someone on the council had “slandered my name with untruthful lies.”

At a recent meeting, Councilman Jeff Kuehn characterized Gatewood’s investigation as an effort to reverse the council's vote last October to hire Dupuis and said Gatewood had “harassed, maligned, libeled and slandered” Dupruis over months.

“I’m looking at actions that are unbecoming of a council person,” Kuehn said. “If I lose a vote, I’m not going to try and change the outcome after the fact.”

Dupuis resigned last month over concerns about a new Missouri law that would ban police from enforcing federal gun rules.