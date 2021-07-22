National Politics

Charleston to test for arsenic on land for planned park

The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C.

The city of Charleston plans to do more extensive testing for arsenic along the future path of a new park — the Lowcountry Lowline.

The city has done some testing in the area under an agreement with state health regulators, The Post and Courier reported. But state officials want further testing to determine the spread of arsenic.

The Lowline follows the tracks of an old Norfolk Southern rail line.

Arsenic, a heavy metal, has been associated with some cancers and damage to the heart and blood vessels.

  Comments  

National Politics

CDC: COVID vaccinations are increasing in parts of the US hit hard by the fast-spreading delta variant

July 22, 2021 2:50 PM

National

Missouri Supreme Court reverses Medicaid expansion decision

July 22, 2021 2:52 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service