Charleston to test for arsenic on land for planned park

The city of Charleston plans to do more extensive testing for arsenic along the future path of a new park — the Lowcountry Lowline.

The city has done some testing in the area under an agreement with state health regulators, The Post and Courier reported. But state officials want further testing to determine the spread of arsenic.

The Lowline follows the tracks of an old Norfolk Southern rail line.

Arsenic, a heavy metal, has been associated with some cancers and damage to the heart and blood vessels.