Man who fired at chasing troopers gets 20 years in prison

A judge ordered a man to spend 20 years in prison for firing at two South Carolina troopers after they tried to pull him over for a defective headlight, prosecutors said Thursday.

Andrey Khorzhevskiy, 22, pleaded guilty to several charges including first-degree assault and battery and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, Solicitor Barry Barnette said in a news release.

The troopers were not hurt when Khorzhevskiy fired six shots out of his back window near Lake Bowen on state Highway 9 in Spartanburg County on February 2019, prosecutors said.

The troopers ended the chase and Khorzhevskiy's fingerprint was found inside the abandoned car in nearby Polk County, North Carolina, investigators said.

Khorzhevskiy's family confirmed he owned the car. Khorzhevskiy first said someone else was driving it, then said he was driving but a woman fired the gun but the woman was in jail at the time, prosecutors said.

Judge Mark Hayes sentenced Khorzhevskiy to three 10-year sentences to run consecutively, but suspended that to 20 years in prison as long as he completes five years of probation.